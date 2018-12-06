Forsbacka-Karlsson is slated to center the Bruins' fourth line Thursday against the Lightning.

The budding two-way pivot will be working with hard-shooting Ryan Donato and the rugged Noel Acciari, a trio that could bring some welcome energy to the Bruins' forward corps, on the heels of Tuesday's flat effort in a 5-0 loss to the Panthers.

