Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Bouncing back from concussion
Forsbacka-Karlsson (concussion) continues to wear a non-contact jersey at practice, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.
Forsbacka-Karlsson, who has been out since Feb. 25, remains questionable for action this coming weekend, but he could be back the following week. Prior to sustaining his concussion, Forsbacka-Karlsson had logged 13 goals and 29 points in 55 AHL games. The 21-year-old projects as a heady two-way pivot at the NHL level, but his path to the big club has been temporarily stalled. For now, he'll look forward to contributing to Providence's playoff cause, but if Boston goes on a deep postseason run, it's conceivable that Forsbacka-Karlsson could be called up. More likely, however, is that he makes a run for a regular NHL job next season, perhaps replacing one of the organization's pending free agents.
