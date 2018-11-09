Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Called up from Providence
Forsbacka-Karlsson was recalled from AHL Providence on Friday.
The Bruins previously only had the minimum allocation of forwards available to fill an active roster, but Forsbacka-Karlsson gives them options as a versatile skater with a scorer's touch.
