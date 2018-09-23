Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Could land No. 3 center job
Forsbacka-Karlsson is making a case to open the season as the Bruins' third-line center, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The spot is up for grabs following the free-agent departure of Riley Nash and Forsbacka-Karlsson has a solid chance to secure the role. Others in mix include Sean Kuraly, Trent Frederic and Jack Studnicka, but Forsbacka-Karlsson's strong two-way play and hockey sense could tilt things in his direction. In his first pro season, the 21-year-old logged 15 goals and 32 points in 58 games with AHL Providence in 2017-18. If he does make the Bruins out of camp, it may take some time for Forsbacka-Karlsson to make a fantasy splash, however, given that fellow pivots Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are locked into top six/power play roles.
