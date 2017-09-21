Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Day-to-day
Forsbacka-Karlsson is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Forsbacka-Karlsson sustained the ailment during the Bruins' preseason game against the Red Wings on Tuesday. While it's not viewed as a long-term issue, any time Forsbacka-Karlsson misses hurts his chances of carving out an early-season role with the B's. He's in a heated competition with a handful of other prospects for one of a few open forward spots in the team's lineup.
