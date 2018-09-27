Forsbacka-Karlsson wasn't at his sharpest in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Forsbacka-Karlsson, who went 9-of-13 on his draws, didn't stand out much in the game, per Haggerty, which isn't optimal with regard to the 21-year-old's chances of locking down the Bruins' No. 3 center job. Other candidates for the role are fellow rookie Trent Frederic and returnee Sean Kuraly.