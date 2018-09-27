Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Doesn't stand out Wednesday
Forsbacka-Karlsson wasn't at his sharpest in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Forsbacka-Karlsson, who went 9-of-13 on his draws, didn't stand out much in the game, per Haggerty, which isn't optimal with regard to the 21-year-old's chances of locking down the Bruins' No. 3 center job. Other candidates for the role are fellow rookie Trent Frederic and returnee Sean Kuraly.
More News
-
Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Could land No. 3 center job•
-
Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Notches 15 regular-season goals•
-
Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Slated to return•
-
Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Bouncing back from concussion•
-
Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Sent to Providence•
-
Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Practices Sunday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...