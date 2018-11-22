Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Leaves after taking puck to face
Forsbacka-Karlsson (undisclosed) left Wednesday's game versus Detroit, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
There's been no official word on Forsbacka-Karlsson's injury though he did take a puck to the face earlier in the game that may have been the reason for him departing Wednesday's contest. Provided he doesn't return at some point in the game's final frame, expect the team to update his status following the game.
