Forsbacka-Karlsson logged 15 goals and 32 points in 58 games for AHL Providence in his first season as a pro in 2017-18.

Forsbacka-Karlsson missed time this past season with a concussion, but he's healthy again and has scored a goal in two AHL playoff contests thus far. Looking ahead, the 6-foot-1, 192-pounder will face serious competition in order to secure a roster spot with the big club next season, but his solid two-way game down the middle gives him a chance to make the cut, especially if the Bruins are unable to sign current third-line center, Riley Nash.