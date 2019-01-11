Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Notches assist Thursday
Forsbacka-Karlsson tallied an assist and won three of five faceoffs during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.
Forsbacka-Karlsson continues to adjust to the pro game with his fourth assist and seventh point in 23 game during his sophomore season with the Bruins. The 22-year-old Swede will need a boost in his role to have any fantasy value outside of dynasty formats for the remainder of 2018-19.
