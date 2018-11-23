Forsbacka-Karlsson is slated to center Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak when the Bruins take on the Penguins on Friday, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports.

Forsbacka-Karlsson had been seeing most of his ice time as the B's third-line center, but he'll get a shot to work on the top line Friday. The 22-year-old earned the promotion on the heels of scoring in back-to-back games. It's an assignment that gives Forsbacka-Karlsson appeal in daily formats Friday and if the move sticks, it could lead to a nice window of opportunity for the youngster, given that Boston's top pivot Patrice Bergeron (rib, sternoclavicular) is out for at least a few more weeks.