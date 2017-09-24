Forsbacka-Karlsson (upper body) returned to practice Sunday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

The rookie out of Boston University suffered the injury during Tuesday's preseason contest against Detroit and hadn't been on the ice since that time. While it's certainly encouraging to see Forsbacka-Karlsson back at practice, the Bruins may exercise caution in returning him to game action. The team's next preseason game is Monday against Chicago, and Forsbacka-Karlsson's status should be disclosed before puck-drop.