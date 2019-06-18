The Bruins plan to retain their rights to Forsbacka-Karlsson by making him a qualifying offer, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports.

Forsbacka-Karlsson is slated to play in the Swedish Hockey League next season, but there is an expectation that the 22-year-old will resume his career with the Bruins at some point down the road. For now, the native of Stockholm will continue his development as a player in a strong league closer to home. Per Boston GM Don Sweeney, Forsbacka-Karlsson will "sit as a restricted free agent until he decides that he's ready to return." In 28 games for the Bruins this past season, Forsbacka-Karlsson logged three goals and nine points. The 2015 second-rounder profiles as a heady two-way forward who retains the necessary skills to secure full-time NHL duty eventually.