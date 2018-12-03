Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Quickly called back up
Forsbacka-Karlsson was recalled from AHL Providence n Monday.
Well that was a brief return to the AHL for Forsbacka-Karlsson. The 21-year-old was sent down Sunday, and now he's already back up. Given that the Bruins only had 12 healthy forwards without him, and given that they have a game Tuesday against the Panthers, this recall wasn't surprising. However, the Swede has been a healthy scratch for Boston's last two games, so he may not get in the lineup.
