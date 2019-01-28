Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Reassigned to AHL
Forsbacka-Karlsson was sent down to AHL Providence on Monday.
The 22-year-old had a point in two-straight games before the All-Star break, but that wasn't enough to keep him from being sent back down to the AHL's Bruins. Forsbacka-Karlsson and Ryan Donato were both reassigned, with Peter Cehlarik and Trent Frederic called up in corresponding moves.
