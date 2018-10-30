Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Rejoins team
Forsbacka-Karlsson (personal) has rejoined AHL Providence, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.
Forsbacka-Karlsson had been back home in Sweden tending to a personal matter, but he's back with the team now and available for upcoming games against Charlotte on Friday and Saturday. Forsbacka-Karlsson, who turns 22 on Wednesday, has logged a goal and four points in seven games to date and remains a candidate for a recall down the road. For now, however, fellow pivot Colby Cave is with the big club on the heels of his hot start with Providence.
More News
