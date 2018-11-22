Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Returns to action
Forsbacka-Karlsson (undisclosed) returned to Wednesday's game, Matt Porter of The Boston Glober reports.
Because the young Swede was nowhere to be found on the bench to begin the third period, it was unclear if Forsbacka-Karlsson would return at all. However, after getting looked at by the team's medical staff, he was permitted to resume playing.
