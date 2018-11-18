Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Scores first NHL goal
Forsbacka-Karlsson scored his first career NHL goal during a 2-1 win over the Coyotes on Saturday.
Noel Acciari forced a turnover and tossed the puck in front of the net where Forsbacka-Karlsson punched it in for his first point with the Bruins. The former 45th overall pick was in his fifth game as the team's third-line center, where he figures to stay for the rest of the season barring a roster shakeup.
