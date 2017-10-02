Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Sent to Providence
Forsbacka-Karlsson has been assigned to AHL Providence.
Forsbacka-Karlsson missed some time in training camp with an upper-body injury, which didn't help his chances of landing a job with the big club to start the season. That said, the 20-year-old Boston University product profiles as a heady two-way pivot, having drawn comparisons to Patrice Bergeron. Once Forsbacka-Karlsson gets some additional pro seasoning at the AHL level under his belt, it's only a matter of time before he's recalled by the Bruins.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...