Forsbacka-Karlsson has been assigned to AHL Providence.

Forsbacka-Karlsson missed some time in training camp with an upper-body injury, which didn't help his chances of landing a job with the big club to start the season. That said, the 20-year-old Boston University product profiles as a heady two-way pivot, having drawn comparisons to Patrice Bergeron. Once Forsbacka-Karlsson gets some additional pro seasoning at the AHL level under his belt, it's only a matter of time before he's recalled by the Bruins.