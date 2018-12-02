The Bruins reassigned Forsbacka-Karlsson to AHL Providence on Sunday, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.

Forsbacka-Karlsson was a healthy scratch for the last two games, but moving him to minors leaves just 12 healthy forwards on the Bruins' roster. Therefore, the 22-year-old may be recalled before Tuesday's game versus the Panthers, especially seeing how he centered the team's top line at one point during his stint with the big club.

