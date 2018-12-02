Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Shifts back to minors
The Bruins reassigned Forsbacka-Karlsson to AHL Providence on Sunday, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.
Forsbacka-Karlsson was a healthy scratch for the last two games, but moving him to minors leaves just 12 healthy forwards on the Bruins' roster. Therefore, the 22-year-old may be recalled before Tuesday's game versus the Panthers, especially seeing how he centered the team's top line at one point during his stint with the big club.
More News
-
Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Opportunity knocks•
-
Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Returns to action•
-
Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Leaves after taking puck to face•
-
Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Scores first NHL goal•
-
Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Called up from Providence•
-
Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Rejoins team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...