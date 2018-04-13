Forsbacka-Karlsson is slated to return to AHL action Friday night against Charlotte after missing time with a concussion, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.

Forsbacka-Karlsson, who last suited up Feb. 25, checks back into Providence's lineup with 13 goals and 29 points in 55 games in his first pro campaign. The return of the two-way center will no doubt boost his team's lineup in advance of the AHL playoffs, but given the depth Boston currently possesses up front, it would take a rash of injuries for Forsbacka-Karlsson to be summoned by the big club.