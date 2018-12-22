Forsbacka-Karlsson will be a healthy scratch Saturday, when the Bruins play host to the Predators, per Matt Kalman of NHL.com.

Forsbacka-Karlsson will take a back seat to four-time Selke Trophy winner Patrice Bergeron, who is back in tow after missing 16 straight games with a rib/sternoclavicular injury. As a rookie, Forsbacka-Karlsson has generated three goals and two assists over 18 games at the top level, including his cup of coffee with the NHL's Bruins in 2016-17.