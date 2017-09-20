Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Upper-body injury
Forsbacka-Karlsson was forced out of Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings in the second period after suffering an upper-body injury, CSN New England reports.
Prior to his second-period exit from the game following a tumble into the boards after 8:37 worth of ice time, Forsbacka-Karlsson logged an assist on a nice feed in front to Danton Heinen. Consider Forsbacka-Karlsson, who is trying to land a roster spot with the Bruins out of camp, day-to-day.
