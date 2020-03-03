Lauko (knee) returned to action for AHL Providence on Sunday against Hartford.

Lauko, who suffered an MCL injury while playing for the Czech Republic at the World Junior Championship in late December, had last suited up for Providence on Dec. 7. Now that he's back in the lineup, the 19-year-old will look to close of his first pro season on a high note. To date, the 2018 third-rounder has recorded four goals and eight points in 19 AHL contests this season. Lauko needs some more minor league seasoning before he makes a run at a job with the big club, but down the road his speed could be a nice asset to Boston's forward corps.