Bruins' Jakub Lauko: Back in action
Lauko (knee) returned to action for AHL Providence on Sunday against Hartford.
Lauko, who suffered an MCL injury while playing for the Czech Republic at the World Junior Championship in late December, had last suited up for Providence on Dec. 7. Now that he's back in the lineup, the 19-year-old will look to close of his first pro season on a high note. To date, the 2018 third-rounder has recorded four goals and eight points in 19 AHL contests this season. Lauko needs some more minor league seasoning before he makes a run at a job with the big club, but down the road his speed could be a nice asset to Boston's forward corps.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.