Lauko (upper body) will be in action against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Lauko will retake his place on the Bruins' fourth line, relegating A.J. Greer to a spot in the press box. The duo has been rotating back and forth of late, a trend the figures to continue looking ahead to the final games of the 2022-23 regular season.