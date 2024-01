Lauko scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Avalanche.

It took Lauko until his 32nd game of the 2023-24 campaign to finally get one over the goal line. In total, the 23-year-old winger has managed just four points this year but has already reached a new career-high in games played at the NHL level. Given his limited offensive upside, the Czech figures to periodically find himself serving as a healthy scratch, especially once Matthew Poitras (shoulder) returns.