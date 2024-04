Lauko notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

Lauko set up Morgan Geekie's goal in the third period, which was the game-winner. After a 14-game point drought, Lauko has earned a helper in each of the last two games. The 24-year-old forward is up to 10 points, 39 shots on net, 169 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 58 outings in a fourth-line role.