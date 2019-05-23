Lauko picked up a goal and an assist in Rouyn-Noranda's 4-3 victory over Halifax in CHL Memorial Cup action on Wednesday.

Rouyn-Noranda, Halifax, and Guelph all finished the Round Robin portion of the tournament at 2-1 but Halifax is the club moving directly to Sunday's final based upon the greatest goal differential of the three teams. The Huskies and Storm will battle in Friday's semifinal. With five points in three contests, Lauko has been a big part of Rouyn-Noranda's success in the tournament.