Lauko posted a hat trick in QMJHL Rouyn-Noranda's 5-1 victory over Quebec on Thursday.

Lauko has shown more good than bad through the first 39 games of his QMJHL career. He has displayed a decent scoring touch (19 goals, 34 points) and is doing a terrific job of generating offense (155 shots on goal). Lauko's world-class speed would make him an ideal role player if his scoring dries up at the professional level. The 2018 third-round selection (77th overall) signed his entry-level with Boston in September.