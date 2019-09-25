The Bruins have assigned Lauko to AHL Providence.

Lauko, a 2018 third-rounder, showed some flashes during training camp, but at 19 years of age, he needs some additional seasoning to help round out his all-around game. Down the road, Lauko's speed and skills could land him a key role with the big club, but the B's currently have enough depth up front to refrain from rushing the promising prospect.