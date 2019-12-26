Bruins' Jakub Lauko: Injures knee in WJC opener
Lauko (knee) was injured in the Czech Republic's opening game of the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday.
Lauko went down just six seconds into his first shift of the tournament. The TSN television feed later showed Lauko sitting rink side with his right leg in the air and his knee heavily taped. While there has been no official update from the team on his condition at this time, Lauko may very well be finished for a tournament that lasts less than two weeks. It would be a crushing loss for a Czech team who was expecting the 2018 Boston third-rounder to be one of their top offensive weapons.
