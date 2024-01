Lauko scored a goal in Monday's 3-1 home win against the Jets.

Lauko opened the scoring at 2:20 of the first period, beating Connor Hellebuyck with helpers to Trent Frederic and Morgan Geekie. The 23-year-old Czechian pivot finished with a plus-1 rating, one shot on goal and a hit in his 10:04 of ice time across 14 shifts. He carries a three-game point streak into Wednesday's game with the Hurricanes, posting two goals and an assist with a plus-3 rating during the run.