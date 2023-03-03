Lauko scored two goals including the game-winner in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Sabres.

The 22-year-old rookie was promoted from AHL Providence earlier in the day and made an immediate impact, banging home rebounds in the second and third periods to give Boston its second and seventh goals of the game. A third-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Lauko got his latest chance when Taylor Hall (lower body) landed on LTIR, but with Brad Marchand (lower body) getting banged up too Thursday, there might be an opening for the youngster to escape the fourth line. His offensive upside remains questionable, however -- through 34 games for Providence this season, Lauko has 10 goals and 16 points.