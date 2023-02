Lauko provided an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Lauko set up an A.J. Greer goal in the third period which stood as the game-winner. This was Lauko's first NHL action in nearly three months, as he's been playing mainly with AHL Providence this season. The 22-year-old has three points, eight shots on goal, 17 hits and an even plus-minus rating through eight appearances with the big club this season.