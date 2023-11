Lauko (face) was activated off the injured reserve list Thursday.

That makes Lauko eligible to play Thursday versus the Islanders, but he might be scratched regardless. He wasn't on any of the Bruins' four forward lines during the morning skate, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic. Lauko has no points, a minus-4 rating and six shots in six contests while averaging just 9:25 of ice time this season, so even when he's available, the 23-year-old won't necessarily play in every game.