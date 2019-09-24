Bruins' Jakub Lauko: Opens scoring with a beauty
Lauko scored the opening goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win against the Flyers.
Lauko started the play with a great effort on the backcheck before getting a feed from defenseman Josiah Didier and tipping it around two Flyers skaters to break into the offensive zone. He finished off the play by going short-side, top-shelf on Brian Elliott to open the scoring, his first of the preseason. A 2018 third-round draft pick, Lauko will likely be heading back to juniors this season, but could make a solid push for a roster spot come next season.
