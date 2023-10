Lauko, who was slashed by a skate near his eye Tuesday, will be unavailable for at least a week, coach Jim Montgomery told Joe Haggerty of Bruins' Substack on Thursday.

Lauko has no points, a minus-4 rating, six PIM and six shots in six contests while averaging 9:25 of ice time. When he's healthy, the 23-year-old should resume his fourth-line duties.