Lauko won't play versus the Predators on Tuesday due to an upper-body injury, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.

Lauko scored his fourth goal of the season against Carolina on Sunday but now will be out of action for at least one game after being labeled day-to-day by coach Jim Montgomery. Even once cleared to play, the 23-year-old center will likely still have to serve as a periodic healthy scratch, limiting him to low-end fantasy value.