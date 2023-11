Lauko (face) was placed on the injured reserve list Wednesday.

This move can be retroactive to when Lauko last played Oct. 24, which means he's eligible to be activated at any time. Still, it seems unlikely the Bruins would put him on IR unless they anticipated him missing at least one more contest, so Lauko probably won't play Thursday versus Toronto. He has no points, six PIM, six shots and five hits in six contests this year.