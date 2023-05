Lauko was loaned to AHL Providence on Tuesday.

Lauko earned one assist and seven hits in three postseason outings with Boston. The Bruins' elimination in Game 7 on Sunday by Florida will give the 23-year-old forward a chance to play for Providence in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Lauko collected 10 goals, 17 points and 58 PIM in 35 AHL contests during the 2022-23 campaign.