Lauko was returned to AHL Providence on Friday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Lauko was recalled on Thursday and made the most of it, as he potted a pair of goals in a 7-1 win over Buffalo. Lauko has three goals and five points in 12 games with the Bruins this season. He had 10 goals and 16 points in 34 AHL games before his recall.