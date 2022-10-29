site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Bruins' Jakub Lauko: Returned to AHL
RotoWire Staff
Lauko was returned to AHL Providence on Saturday.
Lauko replaced the injured David Krejci (upper body) in the lineup Friday. He had four hits and a blocked shot in 13:06 of action in the Bruins' 4-0 win over Columbus.
