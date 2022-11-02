Lauko scored a milestone goal during a 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

Moments after creating his first career marker, Lauko approached Nick Foligno, the teammate who made it happen with his primary assist, a gave him a hug on the bench. Lauko, a new member of the fourth line with Foligno and Tomas Nosek, scored during his sixth career game. He earned his first point, an assist against the Senators, on Oct. 18. The 2018 third-round draft choice added two shots during 9:02 of ice time against the Penguins.