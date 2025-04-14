Lauko scored an empty-net goal and put out three hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Lauko's empty-net goal not only helped seal the win for the Bruins but also allowed him to set a new career high of five goals this season. Overall, the 25-year-old forward has five goals and 10 points across 55 appearances this season. Lauko has improved his play offensively as of late with two goals in his last three games. He's also been a solid contributor in the hits category with 116 in total. If the Bruins decide to re-sign Lauko, he has a solid chance to retain a middle-six role with the team.