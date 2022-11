Lauko was demoted to AHL Providence on Monday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Lauko has been in and out of the lineup this season, featuring in seven games in which he tallied one goal on seven shots, one assist and 14 hits. With Craig Smith back in the lineup, Lauko became an expendable piece of the lineup. Despite his demotion, Lauko figures to remain atop the list of potential call ups the rest of the way.