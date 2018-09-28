Lauko (undisclosed) agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Boston on Friday.

After notching two goals in a pair of preseason contests, team brass had seen enough to ink Lauko to an entry-level deal. The center will be reassigned to his junior club (QMJHL Rouyn-Noranda) for the 2018-19 campaign, but could get a look in the final few contests of the season.