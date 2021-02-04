Lauko will open the season with AHL Providence, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

The Bruins loaned the 2018 third-rounder to HC Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic) for the start of the 2020-21 season, but the 20 year-old is back in North America to continue his quest to ascend to Boston's roster. Listed at 6-foot, 169 pounds, Lauko will need to demonstrate that he can handle the rigors of the pro game before he's summoned by the big club, with his speed being his ticket to the NHL.