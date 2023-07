Lauko signed a two-year, $1.575 million contract with Boston on Wednesday.

Lauko's new deal is two-way for 2023-24, but it turns into a one-way contract for its second season. He had four goals, seven points and 44 hits in 23 contests with Boston in 2022-23. He also recorded 10 goals and 17 points in 35 AHL games with Providence.