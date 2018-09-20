Bruins' Jakub Lauko: Sustains undisclosed injury
According to assistant coach Joe Sacco, Lauko was "banged up" during a drill in practice, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Lauko wasn't going to make the Bruins roster coming out of camp, however, an extended absence could see him sent back overseas rather than playing with AHL Providence where he would be eligible to be called up.
