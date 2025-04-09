Lauko netted a goal and had two PIM in Tuesday's 7-2 victory over New Jersey.

Lauko's goal would stand as Tuesday's game-winning tally as he gave the Bruins a 3-0 lead early in the second period. With Tuesday's twine finder, Lauko increased his goal total to four, which ties his career high from the 2022-23 season. The 25-year-old forward has nine points and 111 hits in 53 games this season. While his role on Boston's offense is limited in a fourth-line role, he has the opportunity to tie or surpass his career high in points of 10 that he tallied a season ago. With three of his points coming in the last 13 games, this accomplishment is not out of the question for Lauko.