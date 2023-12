Lauko recorded two shots and four hits in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Since coming off the injured list Nov. 9 Lauko has registered three assists and seven shots. The 23-year-old has been playing on the fourth line with John Beecher and Morgan Geekie and given the depth that Boston needs. He has provided on the defensive end with 16 hits and three blocked shots in his past nine games.